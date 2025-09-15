Weather remains stagnant through mid-September

Daniel Phillips

It's another incredibly quiet week of weather coming up across Acadiana.

Sure, maybe the ridge breaks slightly and we can see a few pop up showers over the next few days, but that's not really going to impact too many folks.

Temperatures are still hot but they're not that far above average with highs hovering in the low 90s.

Our lows are pretty much sitting right at average in the low 70s, and while the afternoons have stayed hot there's still a pleasant feeling in the morning.

The best part about all this is the Gulf will remain quiet through the week and possibly all the way through the end of the month.

We'll need to watch for drought creeping back into the area as we haven't had much rain recently but after a fairly wet summer the water tables should still be ok.

There's likely not much change through the rest of this week and we'll see if next week brings any change either.