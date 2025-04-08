Weather pattern gets on a spring roll

Acadiana's weather pattern is going on a spring roll through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
High pressure aloft and at the surface is expected to keep our skies clear with sunny and warmer afternoons accompanied by seasonably cool nights.
Look for lows tonight to be closer to the mid-upper 40s in most areas.
Plenty of sun and the return of southerly winds for our Wednesday afternoon should bring our high temperatures closer to the mid-upper 70s...and near the lower 80s Thursday.
A weak front will pass through the area Friday with little fanfare, just a wind shift, insuring more fine weather into the weekend.
It stays dry for Acadiana into early next week, but along about Wednesday and/or Thursday there are hints in the Euro Model that we could see some rain shower or thunderstorm activity mid-week, but the forecast data has yet to become consistent.
