Weather pattern gets on a spring roll

Acadiana's weather pattern is going on a spring roll through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High pressure aloft and at the surface is expected to keep our skies clear with sunny and warmer afternoons accompanied by seasonably cool nights.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for lows tonight to be closer to the mid-upper 40s in most areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of sun and the return of southerly winds for our Wednesday afternoon should bring our high temperatures closer to the mid-upper 70s...and near the lower 80s Thursday.

A weak front will pass through the area Friday with little fanfare, just a wind shift, insuring more fine weather into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It stays dry for Acadiana into early next week, but along about Wednesday and/or Thursday there are hints in the Euro Model that we could see some rain shower or thunderstorm activity mid-week, but the forecast data has yet to become consistent.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

