Weather Looks (Mostly) Good as Acadiana Heads into Mardi Gras

Daniel Phillips

One of Acadiana's busiest weekends has arrived with parties starting up after work today and going until Wednesday of next week.

The forecast won't be an issue for about 95% of this time period with quiet, spring like weather dominating the next couple of days.

Saturday night seems to be the only close call, but frontal passage looks to take place closer to midnight in Lafayette giving the parades a time to come to an end.

Friday won't have any issues at all with a mix of sun and clouds once again and temperatures pushing into the 70s.

Most of the day Saturday looks like it won't be an issue, clouds will take over and the winds will pick up but nothing that should interrupt any of the festivities.

A front is expected to move through the area bringing a line of hefty showers and thunderstorms across Acadiana, and this is where we may see a few issues.

The front should move through between roughly 10:00 pm Saturday and 2:00 am Sunday, models have consistently put passage in Lafayette around midnight.

This would possibly butt it right up against the end of Bonaparte Saturday night, as long as the parade rolls on time with a decent pace it should go off without a hitch.

Showers will clear by Sunday early morning and the rest of Carnival will be stress free.

As the front passes Saturday morning there is a chance we run into some severe weather, although severe storms will be isolated.

Strong winds, small hail, and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as the front passes.

Passage should happen pretty quickly so it will be a short window of possible severe weather.