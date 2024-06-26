We have reached the dog days of summer

Daniel Phillips

Summer heat persists through the afternoon and while we'll fall shy of needing a Heat Advisory we'll still see the heat index hit around 106.

Slightly higher rain chances in the afternoon but not expecting anything outside of the usual summer thunderstorms.

A frontal boundary is going to slide into the area late Wednesday which could spark some overnight showers, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until Thursday.

There's nothing standing out as being too problematic in the forecast and even our rainier days (Thursday) will be run of the mill summer showers.

No flooding or severe weather is expected.

This quiet pattern will persist into the weekend with typical summer weather all the way through the 4th of July.