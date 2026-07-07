Wash Rinse Repeat: Summer Time in Louisiana

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is back in a familiar pattern for many of us here along the Gulf Coast.

A hot, humid start to the day will eventually give way to a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Highs will push into the low 90s through the afternoon, although the heat index will be in the triple digits, and some afternoon showers may help cool us down.

Storms are expected to be isolated and mild, but a few stronger ones can emerge.

Daniel Phillips

This is more or less going to be the pattern for the rest of the week.

A surge of moisture could bump rain chances up a little over the weekend and into early next week.

