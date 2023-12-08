Warming Up Friday!

Warmer weather is pushing into the region this morning as lows Friday morning have been running a good 10 degrees warmer than Thursday's lows. Some cloud cover will be returning, with mostly cloudy skies expected by Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s with winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. A light shower is possible, but not likely. Rain chances will hold at 20%.

KATC Today's Forecast

Low pressure will spin across the Red River Valley tonight and tomorrow, dragging a cold front along with it. This will keep temperatures mild overnight, as lows will drop into the 50s and 60s for lows. Saturday should bring mostly cloudy skies, with breezy conditions. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s, with a few showers during the day.

KATC A cold front will bisect the area Saturday evening bringing rain and storms. Some storms could be strong or severe.

Late in the afternoon, the front will push in bringing better chances for thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong or severe by the early evening hours. The front will slide eastward overnight with rains ending shortly after midnight Saturday night.

KATC Severe Weather Threat Saturday Evening

The main threat will be damaging winds and hail. Northern parts of Acadiana are still in the "Level 2 Slight Risk" category for severe storms, while southern sections are in the "Level 1 Marginal Risk" range.

KATC Damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threat coming along with thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Sunday, we can expect much colder weather as highs will struggle into the mid to upper 50s. Gusty winds will be in the wake of the front, so it will feel much cooler. Clouds will be slow to clear, although some sunshine is expected during the afternoon.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Sunday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s. Early next week's temperatures will be below normal with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures are possible over central Louisiana Monday and Tuesday mornings. It should stay quiet most of next week, but there are hints of rain moving in next weekend.