Warming Up For The Mid Week

It was a gorgeous start to the week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Tuesday looks to be a bit more mild, as we start a warming trend over the next few days.

Some patchy fog is possible across the region. Visibility will drop below a mile for ahead of sunrise today in a few locations. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, but will warm into the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Light breezes from the south can be expected.

KATC Next Three Days

Overnight, the southerly flow will continue to bring moisture onshore. This could result in more fog for the early part of Wednesday. Temperatures overnight won't be as cold, only dropping into the 60s for lows. Wednesday should bring considerable cloudiness. It'll be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A cold front will approach Wednesday night. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s with rain developing. A few storms are possible, but this generally looks to be a rain event with totals reaching a half an inch. Rains will linger into Thursday morning, with gradual clearing during the day. Temperatures will hold in the low 70s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Cooler weather is expected this weekend as highs will reach 60 Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday should warm to near 70.