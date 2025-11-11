Warming back to above normal into the weekend

After one frosty morning, Acadiana will see temperatures moderate through the next few days with highs reaching near 80° starting Thursday.

Surface high pressure has shifted east of the area allowing for a return of southerly winds, and this, milder temperatures.

Look for lows to hold in the 40s tonight and rise into the mid-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

But wait, there's more...look for temperatures to rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday and quite possibly the low-mid 80s this weekend...as fronts look to fizzle before reaching our area.

Changes look to arrive by mid-late next week with a series of storm systems that could bring us a few good chances of rain, maybe some hefty storms, and perhaps a soaking...or all three.

