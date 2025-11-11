Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming back to above normal into the weekend

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Posted
and last updated

After one frosty morning, Acadiana will see temperatures moderate through the next few days with highs reaching near 80° starting Thursday.

sat.png

Surface high pressure has shifted east of the area allowing for a return of southerly winds, and this, milder temperatures.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Look for lows to hold in the 40s tonight and rise into the mid-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

But wait, there's more...look for temperatures to rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday and quite possibly the low-mid 80s this weekend...as fronts look to fizzle before reaching our area.

Daily High Rob Custom.png

Changes look to arrive by mid-late next week with a series of storm systems that could bring us a few good chances of rain, maybe some hefty storms, and perhaps a soaking...or all three.

euro tue.gif

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.