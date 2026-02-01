Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer temperatures and higher rain chances this week

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
After a cold weekend, tonight will be our last night dipping into the upper 20s, with no cold weather alerts.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Good thing, tomorrow afternoon will bring an exceptionally warm day with temperatures rising into the mid-60s—finally, we can enjoy a day without a heavy winter coat!

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

We will stay dry through early Tuesday before a cold front arrives Tuesday night, bringing a mix of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

GRAF Long Range.png
2GRAF Long Range.png
3GRAF Long Range.png
4GRAF Long Range.png
5GRAF Long Range.png

Thankfully, severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals should remain around 1".

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png
ICAST High Day After Tomorrow.png

Following that, cooler temperatures will settle in the 50s during the day and mid-30s at night. By the end of the week, we can expect things to warm up again, feeling more like Spring.

