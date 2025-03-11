Warmer, breezy weather for Acadiana gets windier with storm threat into Saturday

Acadiana's forecast will continue to feature milder temperatures along with breezier afternoons through Thursday, with higher winds and the chance of storms increasing Friday into Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will be milder at night in the 50s through Wednesday morning, and 60s come Thursday morning on into the weekend, while daytime highs push toward the upper 70s to lower 80s until our next weather-maker arrives by the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In response to the approaching storm system that could bring some scattered storms Friday (30-40%) and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday (70-80%), breezy southerly winds will get downright gusty Friday into Saturday with gusts in the 35-40 mph range during the afternoons.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next storm system will produce a fairly large multi-day severe threat for the nation's mid-section to Gulf Coast States Friday into Saturday...and per usual, Acadiana may be on the southern flank and near the initiation zone of strong to possibly severe storms Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It remains impossible to tell if the action Saturday will be morning and/or afternoon but we have rain chances at 80%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center has a large severe weather outlook area mainly to our north Friday, but we could wind up being in a marginal risk for a severe storm, while Saturday all of Acadiana is hatched in for a slight risk, a level 2 out of 5, for the possibility of severe storms.

Storms capable of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the concern, with the primary and more pointed threats either north or east of Acadiana.

The forecast will change so stay up on the latest for the rest of the week.

After Saturday's system, slightly cooler conditions will return Sunday into early next week with more spring-like temperatures returning later in what looks to be a quiet weather week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

