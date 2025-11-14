Warm Weekend Ahead: Temperatures stay above normal going into next week

Daniel Phillips

We should be used to the forecast by now, having seen no real change since our brief freeze Tuesday.

So hopefully we'll be able to use that experience to navigate the forecast this weekend as there is absolutely zero change.

Highs continue to sit in the low 80s and the winds continue to come from the south.

Skies will continue to be predominantly sunny and lows will continue to sit down in the 50s.

You can probably sense the pattern.

Daniel Phillips

The latest drought map was issued Thursday morning and we did see areas in Acadiana worsen, something we expected given the lack of substantial rain.

Unfortunately it looks like we'll stay dry a little longer with our next real shot for rain not arriving until Thursday of next week.

This will come in the form of a front that's expected to sweep through the area Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Although take that timing with a grain of salt as we're still a little ways out from feeling overly confident about specifics.