Warm week, weekend front; showers for Festival?

Breezy and warm spring weather will continue for Acadiana this week, but a Saturday night front should bring a few showers and briefly cooler weather to the area Sunday into early next week.

And after another warm up next week, the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms may increase just in time for the beginning of Festival International...more on that later.

In the near-term, look for another quiet and mild night with some patchy fog possible toward daybreak.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s tonight and rise back into the mid-80s Tuesday.

Some patchy fog will be possible in spots toward daybreak, with mostly cloudy skies to start our Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny and breezy conditions into the afternoon.

More of the same is expected Wednesday through Friday with rain chances going no higher than the 5-10% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A frontal system will approach the area this weekend (Saturday night) generating a few showers and thunderstorms, but do not look for a whole lot of rain nor much in the way of a severe weather threat.

With that being said, we always have to watch spring fronts for robust thunderstorm activity, and it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for a brief "marginal" risk of an isolated severe storm into Saturday night.

Saturday will be quite warm with highs nudging closer to the mid-upper 80s with daytime rain chances currently set at 20%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Saturday night are currently in the 40% range.

Sunday is expected to become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs holding in the lower 70s.

Sunday (and Monday night) we should see some refreshing 50s!

Temperatures will warm later in the week with a warm, humid and more unsettled pattern developing toward the end of next week.

While a lot can change and the details remain fuzzy, the Climate Prediction Center's Outlook does have our region hatched in for above normal rains accompanied by above normal temperatures (and likely humidity).

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hopefully we'll be able to work around the activity for the Festival with at least one decent day expected for the weekend that follows. Stay tuned.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, check out the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.