Warm week ahead for Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

We had beautiful round of weather this weekend, and that pattern seems set to continue through the rest of this week.

High pressure will remain the dominant feature this week as Acadiana gets another round of sunny, warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s in the afternoon and lows consistently get down into the low 60s the next few days.

Daniel Phillips

Fog may be an issue during the morning commute so be mindful of poor visibility out on the roads.

Any fog that develops will burn off fairly quickly and isn't expected to linger.

Overall a very quiet pattern this week with showers remaining out of the forecast until early April.