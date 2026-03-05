Warm, spring weather continues today

Daniel Phillips

The warm, muggy pattern continues in Acadiana for yet another day, with a dreary morning giving way to a sunny afternoon.

Little is changing in the overall pattern, although we won't be looking at the same kind of rain chances we were on Wednesday.

Highs remain around 10 degrees or so above average and don't really look to be cooling down anytime soon.

Friday looks almost identical so don't expect any major changes in the forecast over the next 24 hours.

The weekend, however, is a different story.

Saturday will get off to a very quiet start with even a little sunshine expected early in the day.

Clouds will build and winds will increase from the south as a front pushes into the area for later in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will be widespread by late Saturday and rain will continue on and off through the rest of the weekend.

We'll need to keep an eye out for some possible severe weather but dynamics do look stronger closer to Houston than Lafayatte.

Still a rogue storm or two could be on the stronger side.

Quiet weather returns early next week, briefly, and our next front will move through Wednesday.

That front seems a little more robust bringing both a chance for severe storms and cooler weather.