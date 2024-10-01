Warm, quiet weather persists through the mid week

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather continues through at least the middle of the work week, as temperatures crawl back up to around 90.

Sunshine will persist through the next several days before a surge of moisture pushes back into the area.

This tropical moisture could spark some showers headed into the weekend, although the heaviest rain will likely be to our east.

The NHC is keeping an eye on this particular plume of moisture as there's a chance it could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

There's enough shear in the western Gulf that even if there is development it would likely stay out of Louisiana and struggle to intensify quickly.

Any rain chances we see over the weekend, however, will be pretty fleeting and we'll be returning to cooler, sunnier weather through next week.