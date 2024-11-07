Warm, muggy weather continues with showers returning over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The showers may hold back a little bit Thursday but the moisture from the last few days certainly lingers making for another fairly sticky day.

Areas of fog will be possible out there in the morning so make sure that you give yourself an extra minute or two to get work.

Thursday will mostly be quiet and warm with only a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our highs continue to run about 10 degrees above normal sitting in the mid to upper 80s, and lows continue to be closer to 20 degrees above normal as they've been staying in the mid 70s.

The warm weather will persist into the weekend, however, showers will start to pick back up and become scattered on Friday.

Rain will increase on Saturday in coverage as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico gets flung into the region by Hurricane Rafael which will be well to our south.

It doesn't look like flooding or severe weather will be a major issue this weekend, but I would expect a few downpours.

Rain chances gradually diminish on Sunday and the start of next week will remain quiet until a front comes through on Wednesday, sparking showers and finally bringing in some more fall like air.

Models continue to come into agreement with regards to Rafael staying in the southern Gulf of Mexico and drifting as a tropical storm into the Bay of Campeche by the middle of next week.

The southern track will prevent the shear from really working on the storm so it may hold hurricane strength a little longer but eventually that dry air will start to infiltrate into the system.

Louisiana is still protected from high shear so even if there was a drift northwards it would ultimately end in the weakening process playing out even further.

When all is said and done it doesn't look like we'll see any major impacts from Hurricane Rafael.