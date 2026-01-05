Warm, mild weather takes over to start the work week

Daniel Phillips

After a quick dip in temperatures Saturday evening and Sunday we'll see warm, muggy air return to Acadiana for a majority of the work week.

A steady southerly flow coming in from the Gulf will result in temperatures pushing into the 70s by the afternoon and lows will consistently sit in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Despite the additional moisture we should still see plenty of sunshine on Monday, although a few passing clouds will be likely.

Rain isn't expected for the majority of the week.

As the moisture builds we may be dealing with some foggy mornings at times this week, so be prepared to run into that while heading to work.

That'll likely be our biggest issue with weather this week, until Friday when our next system is expected.

Clouds will start to build on Thursday with showers and storms moving through the area on Friday.

Steady showers will end the week with some rain lingering into early Saturday morning before winding down.

This will bring our warm period to an end and we'll get another round of frosty temperatures.