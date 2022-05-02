Warm & Humid Monday

As we start a new week and a new month, temperatures are going to be staying on the warm side. The storms that moved in on Sunday, hampering Festival's last day, have dissipated as they moved inland. A trough digging in the eastern Rockies will pull into the plains today, but most of the action will stay well north of the region.

KATC Early Week Forecast

Expect skies to start on the cloudy side today, then breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s, with heat index values nearing 90. Rain chances will stay on the low side with instability staying farther north.

This pattern is expected to hold through the mid week. By Thursday, a more robust low will move across the mid south, bringing a cold front into the area. There will be plenty of moisture in place, so when the front moves in Thursday, rain chances will climb. At this time it doesn't appear the front will make it through the region, so temperatures aren't expected to cool much.

KATC Rains Likely Later in the Week

Rains will drop off for the weekend, but temperatures will stay warm.