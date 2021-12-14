Warm For The Rest Of The Week

You're waking up to warmer temperatures this morning as the southerly flow has kicked in. Winds have been generally light, and a few areas of patchy fog are developing. Temperatures are in the 60s area wide, with a few areas near 70 along the coast. Remember, it's December. Temperatures this time of year should be dropping into the mid 40s for lows!

KATC Tuesday's Forecast

A trough in the upper levels is digging across the southwestern sections of the U.S. This patter is expected to continue for most of the week. The jet stream will remain on a track from southern California, upwards toward the middle part of the country. Disturbances will move through, but mainly stay north of our area during the week. Things will be more interesting by the weekend.

KATC Jet Stream Tuesday

Expect a lot of cloudiness through the mid part of the week. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80, and lows in the 60s. Some fog is possible this morning, and again Wednesday. A few showers are also possible, but these will be isolated and fast moving. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be light through Friday.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

By the weekend, a more significant disturbance will bring a cold front into the area. Rain showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday, with showers and rain on Sunday. There is some uncertainty on where the front will stall early next week. Some models hold the front over the coast, keeping showers in for early in the week, while other models push the front into the Gulf, keeping rain chances more likely over the waters. We'll be fine tuning that forecast over the next few days.