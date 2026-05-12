Warm, dry weather returns to Acadiana after a wet couple of days

Daniel Phillips

The showers have finally moved out of the area with the last few drops falling in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Clouds will slowly slide out of the region and by the afternoon we'll be back in a dry pattern for the remainder of the week.

As conditions dry out we'll see the temperatures start to increase and we'll be sitting in the mid 80s this afternoon with upper 80s around the corner.

Despite the warmer afternoons the lows will remain fairly comfortable with the next few nights dropping down into the low 60s.

Daniel Phillips

This drier pattern will take us through the rest of the week and into the weekend, however, it doesn't look like it will last into next week.

It's still too early to speak with many specific details but long range models seem to be hinting at a return to a wet pattern for next week which could take us into late May.

We've erased much of our annual rain deficit over the last week, but getting another reinforcing bit of rain before the early part of the summer won't be the worst thing.