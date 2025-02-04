Warm, cloudy weather takes over the forecast for the week

Daniel Phillips

It's a muggy, gloomy week across Acadiana as some late winter gray takes over across the area (of course it won't feel much like winter, more on that later).

Moisture's been streaming into the region over the last few days and once again Acadiana will get off to a foggy start with a Dense Fog Advisory issued for south Louisiana until 10:00 a.m.

Visibility could drop down to a quarter mile or less Tuesday morning so extra vigilance during the morning commute will be necessary.

Daniel Phillips

Fog will slowly burn off but will be replaced by mostly cloudy skies as sunshine will once again only arrive in patches through the day.

This doesn't mean though that it will be cool, in fact temperatures will once again be about 15 degrees above average with our lows sitting at our normal highs for this time of year.

The pattern of foggy mornings and cloudy afternoons doesn't look like it will be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Daniel Phillips

Rain looks to return to the area Sunday evening and that will set up a cooler more unsettled week.