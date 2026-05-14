Warm and more humid into the weekend; wetter again next week

The forecast is looking warm with increasing humidity and afternoon breezes for Acadiana into the weekend, but rain chances will be back for Sunday, and those chances will likely increase well into next week.

In the near term, look for a fair and milder night tonight into Friday morning with lows closer to the mid-upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday will bring a sun and cloud mix with a little bit of a southerly breeze into the afternoon hours.

Humidity will also be on the rise with southerly winds Friday into the weekend as overnight lows creep up into the low-mid 70s into the weekend.

Highs tomorrow into the weekend will remain the the mid-upper 80s depending on the strength of the afternoon breezes, which should get gustier into Saturday.

By Sunday, some deeper moisture from the Gulf will move into the region, allowing for the chance of scattered, pop-up afternoon showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Sunday look to be near the 30% range give or take 10%.

It will stay warm and humid into early next week with a slight chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Deeper tropical moisture from the Gulf and the Pacific will increase mid-late next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And in conjunction with atmospheric disturbances, look for a wetter and more unsettled pattern (for a while) later next week...it's too early to tell whether there will be any severe storm and or heavy rain threats, but we'll certainly see plenty of cloud cover holding highs closer to the low-mid-80s while night-time lows stay above average.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, per the the Climate Prediction Center it appears that Louisiana's temperatures will be near or above normal as we round out the month, and most likely warmer than normal nights, as the pattern is looking wetter.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The most likely areas for some soakings according to the latest forecast will be back toward Texas