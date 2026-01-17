Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Very cold airmass takes over Acadiana

Georgia and a small piece of Florida are in for a sweet winter treat tonight! Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will kick in tomorrow.

1Production Earth Design.png

While some areas could see accumulations of 1-3 inches, others might get up to 1 inch. It’s all about the positioning of the front, surface temperatures, and moisture levels. Forecasting snow in the South is definitely no easy task!

GRAF Snow.png

For us, it'll be a cold one, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Stay warm!

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

