UPDATE: Monday status on power outages

Here are Slemco's updates on power outages that resulted from the Sunday morning storm:

6/3/24 6:15 am - Down to 114 customers out in the Hwy 82, Belvedere, Cordell and Longview street area of Youngsville. Damage in those areas is severe. Crews had to call off restoration efforts this morning at about 2 am. They need to walk the entire area and need daylight to make certain they can see everything that needs repairing. There are both poles and wires down. They will be back at it this morning. Will update again when they are finished.

6/2/24 8:00 pm Update - Youngsville Feeders are being energized as we speak. Once they are all on, we’ll be able to get an idea of what is left to do. There are a few scattered outages with poles or equipment that needs to be changed. Crews are all in the area and will work through the night to get power restored as quickly as possible. Once we see where things stand we will give another update.

6/2/24 7:09 pm Update - I’m so sorry to say but the tie in for the feeder poles is going to take just a bit longer than we thought. It’s looking more like 8 pm before we are able to energize the feeders. Our apologies!!!

6/2/24 5:15 pm Update - We have 4,029 customers out of power - mostly in the Youngsville area. Sorry for the late update. I was trying to get as much information as I could about each Youngsville feeder that is still out. These are the double-circuit poles right outside the Youngsville Substation that was nearest to ground-zero for this lightning storm and tornado. Four of the seven have been completed. We are hoping to have the remaining structures changed by around 7 pm tonight, unless something unforeseen happens. We will be working through the night and do hope to get everyone back on tonight, but will know more once the feeders are restored and we can determine what is left to do. To speed up the process, while construction crews work to replace the double-circuit poles, other crews are working individual locations so that when the Youngsville feeders come back on, there will be less individual stuff to work on, meaning, power will get back to those who are usually last - a little sooner.

Youngsville Feeder 2 - This area includes Guillot Road down to Langlinais Road, down to Austin Road, down to James Drive. Once the feeder is restored, any location that does not have an issue at their home or business will have power. If your transformer fuse is blown due to lightning or a tree, or there is any other issue at your location, a crew will have to individually handle your outage. That will happen AFTER the feeder is restored but crews have been working on individual issues as the poles are being reconstructed outside the substation.

Youngsville Feeder 3 - From the Youngsville Sports Complex south to Robert Road. Once the feeder is restored, any location that does not have an issue at their home or business will have power. If your transformer fuse is blown due to lightning or a tree, or there is any other issue at your location, a crew will have to individually handle your outage. That will happen AFTER the feeder is restored but crews have been working on individual issues as the poles are being reconstructed outside the substation.

Youngsville Feeder 4 - From Chemin Agreable to Bares, J. Alcee Road, Polk Road and down to Decon Road. Once the feeder is restored, any location that does not have an issue at their home or business will have power. If your transformer fuse is blown due to lightning or a tree, or there is any other issue at your location, a crew will have to individually handle your outage. That will happen AFTER the feeder is restoredbut crews have been working on individual issues as the poles are being reconstructed outside the substation.

Youngsville Feeder 6 - The area between 167 (south of Maurice) and Chemin Agreeable, north to Milton and south to Adier Road. Once the feeder is restored, any location that does not have an issue at their home or business will have power. If your transformer fuse is blown due to lightning or a tree, or there is any other issue at your location, a crew will have to individually handle your outage. That will happen AFTER the feeder is restored but crews have been working on individual issues as the poles are being reconstructed outside the substation.

Erath Feeder 2 - St. Elmo Road and W Aladin Road area. A group of outages. Crews are working on these.

Leroy Feeder 4 - Flavie Road and Duffy Road area. Single outages. Crews are working them now.

St. Martin Parish - Sawmill Highway and Ozea Lane. Crews are working to get to those as soon as possible.

There are other single outages here and there that will be assigned as crews become available.

Will update again later, once the Youngsville feeders are restored and we know what we have left to accomplish. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all. We are blessed to have your support and are so grateful, despite the damage, that no lives were lost.

Here's Sunday's story:

in areas of Acadiana impacted by Sunday's storms were left without power as power lines were knocked down and damage occured at the Erath power transmitter.

SLEMCO estimated that just under 5,000 customers were still without power (as of Sunday afternoon) as crews worked to repair powerlines.

Poles that had been knocked down along Highway 339 have been repaired but there are still issues with the Erath transmission grid.

In a statement on their Facebook page SLEMCO warned customers that this was a marathon and not a sprint and that while work will continue through the day it will take at least several hours to get power fully restored.

An update will be given by SLEMCO again around 4:00 p.m.