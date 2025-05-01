Unsettled with more storms in Friday night

Acadiana's weather pattern will remain unsettled with more shower and thunderstorm activity expected especially into Friday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Upper level disturbances ahead of a cool front will keep showers and storms in the forecast primarily for late Friday afternoon and most likely into Friday night ending Saturday morning.

Power Doppler 3

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the primary severe threats should be mostly in Northern and Central Louisiana, but Acadiana is hatched in for a marginal risk of a few severe storms that could produce damaging winds and hail...especially along and north of the I-10 corridor...

And for Acadiana, the primary severe threat looks to be into Friday night.

Showers should end Saturday morning with some clearing, a north wind and lower humidity working its way into the area behind cool front for the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday morning lows are expected to dip into the mid-upper 50s followed by sunny and pleasant afternoons.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Long range forecast into next week brings more unsettled and potentially wetter weather from Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week with some impressive 10 day rain totals per today's latest Euro.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.