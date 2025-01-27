Watch Now
Unsettled Week Ahead: Clouds and showers popping up through the week

Daniel Phillips
A soggy start for some folks across Acadiana early Monday morning, a sign of the unsettled work week ahead.

Spotty showers will likely continue through the early portion of the day before tapering off, although clouds will linger a little longer.

Temperatures will stay in the low 60s for the afternoon, but will gradually get warmer through the rest of the week.

Skies will gradually clear through the evening, but that clearing will be short lived as clouds return again for Tuesday.

A stalled front hanging around the Acadiana area will keep clouds locked in place for the majority of the week, with periods of wet weather moving through the region.

The showers and storms will peak late Thursday night into early Friday morning with a line of thunderstorms moving through the area.

Despite this passing front temperatures will remain well above average and the month of February is setting up to be a warm one.

