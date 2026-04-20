Unsettled pattern with scattered showers, some storms into the weekend

Acadiana is entering a more unsettled (and more unpredictable) weather pattern with daily rain chances this week, and the risk of showers and storms will likely continue into the weekend.

A series of weak disturbances from the west will bring more clouds and a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday and then again for Wednesday into Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now the activity looks to be mostly during the daytime hours through Thursday but that may change for Friday into the weekend.

Some thunderstorms will also enter the forecast mix later this week and into the weekend, but there does not appear to be any significant severe weather threats for the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances on any given day into the weekend is currently set in the 30-50% range but some of those days the odds may increase, and perhaps on a one day decrease.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern remains a difficult one to forecast, as random thunderstorm clusters (or mesoconvective complexes), will likely dominate Acadiana's weather through Sunday.

For now no one particular day looks like a washout for Festival International Weekend, but get ready to keep the rain gear near!

Bottom line, keep the KATC Power Doppler 3 Radar and 10 Day Forecast Page bookmarked for the latest as the week wears on and for the big Festival.