Unsettled pattern to bring daily showers across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

We'll have the summer trifecta this week across Acadiana with showers and storms popping up in the afternoon, and heat and humidity sticking around.

An upper level disturbance working west across the central Gulf Coast on Monday could spark a few more showers and lend a little more support to the typical storms that arrive from day time heating.

Rain will still be hit or miss but a little more coverage is expected through the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the low 90s and as moisture increases across the area we'll see the heat index quickly approach the triple digits before areas start to cool from the rain.

There's not much variation in the forecast except showers becoming a little more isolated by the end of the week.

Temperatures may increase toward the weekend with heat index values approaching heat advisory criteria.

Rain chances will likely be at their lowest Saturday and Sunday, but a surge of moisture could boost them back up again for next week.

It's been a pretty wet summer so far and it seems that pattern will continue into mid July.