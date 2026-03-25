Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

If you're stopping by this morning, in this unchanging weather pattern, to check the forecast... thank you, you're a real one.

I'm sure that by now you can probably guess how the day is going to play out, but here you are reading along anyway.

We don't have too many changes to talk about this morning as highs continue their daily climb into the low 80s and sunshine remain dominant for the most part.

A little fog is possible in the morning and may be thick at times so an extra minute or two built into your commute may serve you well.

There's little no change through the remainder of the week with everyday looking like the last until we get to the weekend.

A dry front is going to move through at the end of the week dropping temperatures back to normal and we'll sit in the 70s over the weekend.

After that a surge of moisture returns to the region and we'll be getting scattered shower chances starting Wednesday of next week.