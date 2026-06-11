Typical summer weather to end the week, showers returning Sunday evening

Daniel Phillips

Hot and humid weather expected today (how often will we be saying that for the next few months).

Mostly sunny skies will be interrupted by the possibility of one or two showers but those will be few and far between.

Highs will be back in the 90s this afternoon and the heat index will once again push toward the triple digits.

Daniel Phillips

We may see the sea breeze kick up a few more showers Friday afternoon, but nothing significant, and quiet weather should last into the weekend.

There are some changes on the horizon, however, as we keep an eye on a surge of moisture moving into the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical development isn't expected but it could lead to some heavy showers for Acadiana to end the weekend and start the week.

Daniel Phillips

This plume of tropical moisture will eventually move into coastal Texas before spreading north by the end of the weekend.

Mixing with a frontal boundary Acadiana could see several days of widespread rainfall starting Sunday evening and continuing for a few days.

Flooding would be the primary issue with models currently hinting at several inches of rain possible over that time period, although I wouldn't put much stock in that this far out.

Instead we'll keep an eye on the trends and see how things are looking as we get into the weekend.