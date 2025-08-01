Typical summer weather persists into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We've made it to the last month of the summer.

Well last official month anyway, we all know that those temperatures aren't really going to start to cool for a little while yet.

August is going to start off appropriately hot with temperatures in the low 90s in the afternoon and the heat index closer to the triple digits.

Daniel Phillips

Spotty showers are going to return to the area with thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

This will continue to be the case on Saturday before we get some drier air and the rain chances start to lower by Sunday.

August also marks the climb to the peak of the hurricane season, and so far things are looking quiet across the Atlantic.

Hopefully that will remain the case for the month but at least we can say the first couple weeks look like they'll stay fairly quiet.