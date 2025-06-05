Typical summer into the weekend; above normal rain chances/below normal temps follow

Acadiana will see a typical summer weather pattern take over for the weekend with hot and humid conditions accompanied by the slight chance of an afternoon shower or thundershower.

Weak high pressure will keep rain chances generally near 20% or less through Saturday and near 20-30% Sunday.

A pattern change arrives next week with a multi-day series of eastward traveling upper disturbances interacting with above normal Gulf/tropical moisture (near 120-130% of normal) allowing for a very good chance of mostly daytime showers and thunderstorms.

While guidance and models are projecting modest rainfall totals through the next 10 days given the wet pattern, and knowing active thunderstorms, we'll probably see double or more of the 2-4" the latest Euro is indicating over the next 10 days collectively.

How much more? We can't even venture to guess, but 2-3 times the estimates could be possible.

In addition, some storms should be more robust at times next week, so a few pulse severe cells may be possible, but is not yet in the likely category, or "forecastable" at this point.

In fact, the longer range projections keep better than normal rain chances in the region through the 3rd week of June...so this is looking to shape up to a potentially wetter and slightly cooler normal month.

Daytime highs through Monday look to reach the lower 90s accompanied by heat indices maxing out near 100°+.

Night time/morning lows will be in the steamy mid-upper 70s this weekend.

As the pattern changes and rain chances ramp up next week, look for highs closer to the low-mid 80s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.