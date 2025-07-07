Typical July weather pattern continues with daily chance of scattered storms

A typical July weather pattern will continue for Acadiana for the foreseeable future with hot and humid conditions accompanied by the daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A very weak upper low in the Gulf just south of Louisiana will continue to provide for enough instability to produce plenty of clouds along with better than normal (usually 20-40%) summer rain chances in the days ahead.

Temperatures will continue to stay in check thanks to cloud cover and expected shower and thunderstorm activity.

Highs will generally top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s while lows stay in the mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances will stay in the 40-60% range more than likely through the weekend but could lower allowing for summer heat into next week.

For Tuesday, the onset of storms may be earlier in the day, with activity more likely for the afternoon hours Wednesday.

Rain totals will range from 0-1/2" perhaps over the next 3 days for most, while if you do get caught in a slow-moving storm, 2-3", some gusty winds and perhaps small hail could be possible in isolated spots.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but per usual in the summer, occasionally a storm pulses for a short period to severe levels, so we can't rule out a warning or two on any given day in the days ahead.

In the tropics, there are no new suspect areas with tropical storm formation not expected through the next 7 days.

