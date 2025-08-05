Typical August pattern: scattered storms & watching the tropics

Acadiana has entered we very typical weather and social pattern for the first week of August, with the chance of scattered afternoon storms along with keeping an eye on the tropics.

Overall the weather forecast for the area on any given day through this week and likely into the weekend will be for partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions with the requisite chance of scattered, primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances look to bounce between 20-40% through the weekend, but we could see an uptick in activity and coverage into next week as a tropical wave, or an area laden with tropical moisture could slide westward enhancing our rain chances at some point.

Look for daily highs to stay mostly in the lower 90s over the next week to 10 days while lows stay planted in the mid-70s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics are getting a little busier, but we do not expect any Gulf impacts over the next 5- 7days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the latest tropical discussion below: