Tropics Getting Active

A tropical wave over the western Atlantic Ocean has a pretty good chance for development over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center, watching disturbance 94L, which could become our next tropical depression or tropical storm this week. There are rumblings in the weather world that it could be upgraded to "Potential Tropical Cyclone" status later today in order to initiate watches and warnings for some of the tropical islands.

. Seven day model outlook for 94L

Forecast models are in general agreement on track for the next several days. A west-northwest movement is expected most of this week. It would take the system toward the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Eventually it could move over Cuba before turning more northwest toward south Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico. On this track the center would spend a considerable amount of time over land, therefore strengthening would be inhibited. Most models are strengthening the system to a tropical depression or weak tropical storm. Only a few models bring it to hurricane status. The next name on the list is Fred.

. NOAA Hurricane Season Forecast

Areas along the East Coast and Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system, even though there's now threat at this time. The peak of hurricane season is a month away, and August and September always brings increased activity. Therefore you should already be ready with your hurricane plan now.