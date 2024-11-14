Tropical Storm Sara forms in the southwestern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Sara has formed in the southwestern Caribbean, with sustained winds reaching 40 mph as it moves westward at 10 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The storm is expected to maintain its tropical storm status for a few days before weakening into a tropical depression by early next week. Heavy rainfall is likely to lead to life-threatening flash flooding in northern Honduras.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we approach the beginning of next week, the moisture is expected to move into the Gulf and continue tracking westward. Parts of Florida may experience rainfall as a result.

Louisiana remains tropical activity-free.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.