Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean Sea

A tropical storm has been named, Tropical Storm Melissa, after disturbance Invest AL98 in the Caribbean became more organized with a previous expectation of 100% formation per the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

According to the NHC’s latest outlook, the disturbance over the central Caribbean Sea.

National Hurricane Center

Residents of the Caribbean islands, particularly the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao), Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba, should monitor the system closely. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf are possible in those areas over the next few days.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Per the NHC:

"Satellite, radar, and surface observations indicate that the area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea appears to be developing a well-defined center, and is already producing winds up to 45 mph. A tropical storm is expected to form later today while it slows down over the central Caribbean Sea. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the ABC Islands during the next day or two. Interests in Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba should monitor the progress of this system as there is a risk of heavy rain and flooding, strong winds, and rough surf later this week. The Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system later today. For additional information on this system, including Gale Warnings, please see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service."

National Hurricane Center

What to watch:

• Whether Melissa slows further and stalls over the warm Caribbean waters, which can favor more intensification.

• Changes in steering currents which could influence its northward or westward turn later in the week.

• Timing of any watches/warnings once the official advisory begins.

Melissa is now named after Invest AL98 and is forming in the central Caribbean. Heavy rain and wind threats are expected for parts of the Caribbean. U.S. interests should stay tuned as the forecast evolves.

