Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Invest 97L to Tropical Depression Erin.

Current observation data is:

Location: 17.3°N 27.3°W

Maximum Winds: 40 kt Gusts: N/A

Minimum Central Pressure: 1004 mb

The storm will continue a westward track through the Atlantic Basin with expectations for it to intensify with favorable conditions. We may see our first Hurricane of the season.

Although currently not a gulf threat, it will take time to determine it's track. Ideally the Bermuda High attempts to keep it at sea, but too soon to tell.

Track and peak intensity cannot be determined at this time. We will be keeping a close eye on this system as it travels through the Atlantic.