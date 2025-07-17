Tropical showers push into Acadiana, flooding possible into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

There's not much change Thursday morning to the overall forecast for the next several days.

Flooding will remain the primary issue into the weekend with rounds of heavy rain expected to swing through on and off into Saturday.

This is all rooted in a very messy tropical wave that is bringing some incredibly high moisture levels into Louisiana.

Thursday morning's satellite image shows the heaviest rain blown off to the west of the low with some banding features as far east as the Florida Panhandle.

The low that this is centered around is expected to continue to push west slowly before lifting north and dragging the moisture and showers back up across Louisiana.

While rain isn't expected to be continuous over the next few days there will be plenty of it, and while breaks in the rain will allow the ground to soak up some of the water it will get harder and harder for it to do so as the number of showers piles up.

Flooding will be possible over the next few days into Saturday, and a Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana.

We haven't seen any significant change in the models which are still hinting at about 4-6" of rain through the next several days with isolated areas potentially seeing double those amounts, particularly southeast Louisiana.

The flood threat will be at its highest on Friday as the ground will be a little more saturated so keep a close eye on the radar and be mindful of any travel, especially if it's through and area that's seen a lot of rain.

Severe weather doesn't appear to be much of an issue, although around some of the storms we could see some gusty conditions.

Once we get to Sunday we'll see a return to a more normal pattern with rain being more associated with daytime heating as opposed to a low, and we'll be able to dry out quickly as temperatures are expected to spike into next week.

