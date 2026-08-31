Tropical showers possible as system moves along Louisiana coast

Daniel Phillips

The forecast for the next couple of days will depend almost entirely on what happens with a potential tropical system sitting off the Louisiana coast.

Tropical moisture has pooled together and will travel west along the coast over the next couple days, the NHC has given it decent chances at developing into a tropical depression or low end tropical storm by the time it makes it to roughly Sabine Pass along the Texas/Louisiana border.

Hurricane hunters are expected to fly into the area later today to see if they can spot a closed low, and while winds are reportedly around 30-35 mph there doesn't seem to be any organization to the system.

Daniel Phillips

Regardless of future development impacts from wind and surge will be minimal, while bands of heavy rain may sweep across the area over the next couple of days.

Rain totals are expected to be between about a half inch to two inches across Acadiana with the heaviest showers expected along the coast.

As is normally the case with tropical systems isolated hot spots may occur which could lead to some localized flash flooding, but outside of that there's not many impacts expected even if this storm eventually becomes Edouard.

Those with high anxiety about storms rapidly developing or strengthening should take comfort in knowing that conditions won't allow for that to be the case with this storm.

Daniel Phillips

Parked to our north has been a ridge of high pressure which is providing a good amount of easterly shear on the north end of the system, along with plenty of dry air infiltration.

So as a result the storm will remain lopsided with most of the showers blown south of the center will little chance of being allowed to strengthen.

This will also keep the heaviest rains sitting offshore limiting the threat from potential flash flooding.

Once this system moves inland, which will likely be Tuesday lingering moisture will keep scattered showers in the forecast for the remainder of the week