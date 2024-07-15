Tropical Outlook for the Week of July 15th - July 22nd

This outlook is valid for the week of July 15th through July 22nd.

Daniel Phillips

A quiet week coming up in the tropics as dust and dry air dominate the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical cyclone formation isn't expected in the seven days as we continue to catch our breath from Hurricane Beryl which opened the month of July.

Even the handful of tropical waves coming off the African coast don't look particularly potent and they've got hostile conditions all through the basin.

Models, even some of the more notorious ones, remain quiet through this week so hopefully we'll be able to get through July without any more activity.

Since things are quiet though I figured we can glance out at the rest of the season.

This weekend I got my first "What happened to the active tropical season you kept talk about?" question.

Unfortunately, we're still very much in the middle of it.

In fact Dr. Klotzbach recently amended his seasonal forecast to increase the number of storms predicted by the end of the season.

The truth is that water temperatures are still boiling and that we haven't seen La Nina kick into form quiet yet, La Nina is often responsible for a lack of wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest advisories on La Nina seem to suggest that it will emerge between August and October which coincides with the historic peak of hurricane season.

Most years go tend to be this way with June and July staying fairly quiet with a major increase in activity for August and September.

Hopefully that won't be the case this year and we can spend the winter trying to figure out where our seasonal forecast went wrong, but it's way to early for that kind of thinking.

Instead we should appreciate the quiet tropical weeks and be ready for the peak of the season.