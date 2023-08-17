Triple Digit Heat Returns

Temperatures managed to stay just below 100 degrees Wednesday as slightly cooler and drier air hovered over the region. Wednesday's high in Lafayette reached 98 degrees, which finally broke the 17 day streak of 100 degree heat. The heat index Wednesday only reached 100, some 25 degree cooler than the heat index on Tuesday. Hard to believe that 98 degrees actually felt nice!

KATC Record Setting Summer

High pressure will rebuild across the area today and the ridge will hold in place for the weekend. This could set the stage for more record heat, and possibly the hottest temperatures we've seen this summer. Expect highs to reach 100 today with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will hover around 105. Friday we'll see more sunshine with highs near 103. Heat index values will run around 108.

KATC Next Three Days

According to the record book, Lafayette has hit 104 degrees only three times in history, with the last occurring on August 30, 2000. The forecast calls for 104 both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will surge above 110 this weekend. Little, if any rain is expected so our drought conditions will linger at least through Sunday.

KATC Tropical Wave/Disturbance Could Bring Rain Next Week

Models are indicating a push of tropical moisture over the Gulf of Mexico early next week. A weak tropical wave is expected to drift westward. The National Hurricane Center has put a 20% chance for some tropical development early next week. As much as we wouldn't want to deal with a tropical system, the moisture will be welcome. For now, rain chances will be up in the 30-50% range for the early part of next week. Additional clouds and rainfall hopefully will drop the temps a bit, but higher humidity will push the heat index up to dangerous levels again.

KATC Two Disturbances In The Atlantic May Develop

Two other areas of concern over the eastern Atlantic where two disturbances have a relatively high chance for development over the next week or so. Neither of these looks to have any impact on Acadiana.

KATC Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific

Another interesting feature is in the Pacific. Tropical Storm Hilary has the potential to become a major hurricane as it drifts along the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. The impacts of a weakening Hilary several days down the road could impact southern California with gusty winds and rain. No hurricanes have ever made landfall in California, but several "remnant systems" have impacted the west coast over the past 200 years.