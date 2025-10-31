Trick or Treat: another cold front on the way

A nice cool night ahead for everyone going out for Halloween festivities tonight. Temperatures reached a near 70 degrees for our high, but will fall back down after sunset at 6:22 PM tonight back into the 50s through trick or treating time, and eventually back down into the 40s. Those cool nights will be around to stay because after tomorrow we have another approaching cold front on Saturday.

Tomorrow morning may have another round of early morning fog as well. And then with a cold front approaching, it will bring with it a chance or showers and thunderstorms, primarily to the coastal parishes tomorrow afternoon into evening. It shouldn't be a huge washout because there isn't a lot of moisture in the air, with rain looking to total only a quarter to a half inch of rain. But it can be on and off and a nuisance.

On Sunday, Daylight Saving Time also ends, so the clocks will fall back Sunday, putting our new sunset time at approximately 5:20 PM.

Weather conditions become more mild on Sunday, as temperatures drop more as we head into our work week.

