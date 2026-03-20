Tree pollen is spiking as a quiet and warm weather pattern settles in

Acadiana's weather is settling into a dry and warmer than normal pattern for the first days/week of Celestial Spring that will allow tree pollen to spike in the weeks ahead.

Surface high pressure in the Eastern Gulf will allow for milder nights and mostly sunny and warmer days this weekend...and the pattern shows no signs of change through at least the next 8-9 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with the warmer temperatures, tree pollen is beginning to spike in the "very high" category and with dry conditions for the foreseeable future, it will only get worse, before it gets better in about 3-4 weeks.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperature-wise, look for night-time lows to gradually moderate from the upper 50s into the lower 60s this weekend, and likely stay in the lower 60s htourgh next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile daytime highs will be running near 8-10 degrees above normal, in the lower to possibly mid-80s on some days throughout the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

And look for breezy afternoons this weekend courtesy of south to southwest winds in the 10-15 mph range accompanied by a few gusts near 20 mph possible during the midday hours.

The only potential weather issue for some spots in Acadiana will be the risk of some patchy early morning fog Saturday...we may see that repeat on some of the mornings, and perhaps in different spots, in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There are no significant rain chances on the horizon to help clean some of the pollen from the trees...with our next best chance of some shower activity developing toward the last day or two of the month....we'll see.