Winter chill this weekend

A winter chill will be in the air for Acadiana this weekend with temperatures closer to normal for mid-January rather than mid-November.

A robust but dry cool front will race through the Acadiana area Friday evening with gusty north winds likely increasing for a few hours after midnight as cooler temperatures begin to pour into the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 40s by morning, with a wind chill likely pushing the upper 30s at daybreak Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Despite full sunshine, temperatures Saturday will be hard-pressed to make it out of the 50s with highs reaching the lower 60s for an hour or two Saturday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be rather breezy into the early afternoon Saturday, but winds will abate into Saturday evening as high pressure moves overhead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will likely set-up the chilliest night of the fall season for Acadiana with temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning dropping into the upper 30s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Readings may get as low as the mid-30s for northern and more rural portions of Acadiana, so it may be wise to protect/cover the most tender vegetation as there could be some frost on the pumpkin, if they are still around, come Sunday morning.

Look for more full sunshine Sunday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70° into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather should remain quite favorable into next week with a gradual warming trend through Wednesday before some cooling, more clouds and very slight rain chances return to the area by the end of the week.

While it is still a little too far out for any confidence or details, we could see our first active weather-maker a week from Monday which could include thunderstorms and perhaps a severe weather element to the possible system.

Either way, it continues to look like a more dynamic (meaning changeable) pattern into Thanksgiving week...we'll see.

But for the near-term, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

