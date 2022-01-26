Winter chill stays into the weekend; changes for next week

A winter chill remains in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend, but a temporary change in the pattern to milder and perhaps more active weather is expected next week.

In the near term, cover the plants and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures will be near freezing to slightly below by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Most of us will be in the lower 30s, but upper 20s will be possible across the northern Acadiana parishes come Thursday morning.

And with temperatures approaching the dew point by Thursday morning, there could be a pretty decent frost in spots (especially northern portions of Acadiana) at daybreak.

A weakening upper disturbance will across the area Thursday ushering in periods of some cloud cover, but overall expect intervals of sun to help warm us closer to the upper 50s...perhaps lower 60s in a few spots Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should be milder (but still chilly) Thursday night into Friday morning with lows closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another disturbance that is currently near the Pacific Northwest will race through the region Thursday night into early Friday but any rain chances with this system are expected to bypass us to south into the Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In it's wake, another chill down is expected with temperatures dropping from the low-mid 50s Friday afternoon into the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking quite nice albeit it chilly for three quarters of the period.

Skies will be sunny this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday warming into the mid-60s Sunday.

Milder conditions are anticipated through mid- next week with a couple of weather systems expected; one arrives Monday night with some rain chances, while a mid-week system (Wednesday and/or Thursday) promises a pretty good chance of showers and some heavier storms at some point.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Overall, a more energetic pattern shaping up for the U.S. starting this weekend...

A big winter storm/Nor'Easter/blizzard is expected to impact the Northeast, and more likely New England this weekend (starting Saturday), followed by another energetic snow storm for the Midwest mid-week that may come with a severe weather threat farther to the south.

Acadiana could see some of this more robust thunderstorm activity mid-week but timing and intensity remains uncertain.

Following next week's system, we could see another shot of some winter temperatures late in the week into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

