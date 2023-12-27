Winter chill settles in for a few days

A winter chill is in store for Acadiana through the end of the week into the first part of the holiday weekend, with light freezes possible for Friday and Saturday mornings.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, a cool front that is traversing the area this Wednesday evening will bring our temperatures down into the mid-30s by morning...with a little bit of a wind chill by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of sun is anticipated Thursday into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s through Friday, lower 60s Saturday and nearing 70° for Sunday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The coldest overnight lows will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop to near freezing in Lafayette but will be closer to the 28-31° mark for most others...especially the northern Acadiana parishes.

Again we are expecting just light freezes at worst...there will be no pipe issues whatsoever, but the sensitive plants and pets will need attention.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for moderating conditions this weekend and plenty of sun through Sunday as temperatures warm toward the 70° mark for Sunday afternoon (NYE).

It won't be mild (and dry) for long as an upper system and weak front are expected to push through the area late New Year's Eve producing some rain showers primarily after midnight and ending during the early morning hours of Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances are tentatively set for 60% late Sunday night to near 40% first thing Monday.

Temperatures as we ring in the new year should be in the low-mid 50s...chillier conditions will follow into early next week.

Thereafter, it'll be a brief cool/dry period before our next weather-maker arrives tentatively on Wednesday.

Wednesday's system could be another "soaker" with an inch or two of rain with it, but with a solid 7 days to go, we can't go with any confident rain accumulations at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana could see another wet weather system the following Saturday, so it appears that our weather overall will stay in the cooler and wetter than normal sides.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel