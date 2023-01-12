Winter chill returns to Acadiana into the weekend

Behind Thursday morning's cold front a winter chill will return to Acadiana with temperatures dropping below normal for a couple of days.

Look for breezy and colder conditions overnight through Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy north-northwesterly winds will make for wind chills in the lower-mid 30s by daybreak Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While staying quite cool, look for some morning sun and clouds to give way to clear skies Friday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The coldest night ahead will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning as high pressure moves overhead allowing for winds to lighten and ultimately set-up ideal conditions for radiational cooling.

Low temperatures come Saturday morning therefore, will be in the lower 30s with a light and freeze and/or frost a good bet for most areas in Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunny and seasonably cool conditions will follow into Saturday afternoon with highs pushing the upper 50s to perhaps lower 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And after a chilly start Sunday, look for temperatures to moderate back into the upper 60s to near 70° as southeasterly winds return to the area.

Next week looks quite mild once again with highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80° by mid-week with weather systems allowing for the possibility of a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More active weather-makers for Acadiana may impact the area by Wednesday and perhaps again into the following Saturday...but this time of year, as we all know, the forecast is ever evolving beyond the 5-7 day period.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

