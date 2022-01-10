Winter chill is back...staying seasonably cool

After record warmth with temperatures in the lower 80s Sunday, a strong cold front has brought a taste of winter back to Acadiana, and for now, cooler more seasonable weather for January is expected to last through the rest of the week.

In the near term, expect fair skies and diminishing winds overnight with temperatures dropping into the low-mid 30s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a very light freeze in store for the northern parishes of Acadiana.

The Tuesday morning low temperatures are expected to be the coldest we'll see for the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for Acadiana Tuesday with some high clouds invading the region by late in the day in response to a weak disturbance that will produce more clouds into Tuesday night, and perhaps a very light sprinkle or two.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Tuesday will rise into the upper 50s for the afternoon with a few spots reaching 60°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely hold closer to the mid-40s with the mostly cloudy skies anticipated.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fair to partly cloudy skies along with daytime highs in the mid-upper 60s are expected for the rest of the week with our next significant front arriving Saturday.

Moisture for Saturday's front is looking rather meager at this time, so just a low end chance of a few showers are expected for the first half of the weekend.

Seasonably cool weather will follow Saturday's front, with temperatures staying close to normal along with no freezes expected for the rest of the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, for the winter haters, take solace that we have entered the climatological coldest part of winter this week...by January 23rd our normal highs of 62° and lows of 43° begin to slowly creep upward!

This doesn't mean we can't see any cold weather into February, and for now, the rest of the month into the first week of February are looking near or even slightly below normal.

We may be done with 80° temperatures for a while, and it's looking like that would be later into February!

