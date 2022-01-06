Winter chill Friday; mild weekend

A winter chill will return for Acadiana Friday, but milder spring-like temperatures along with the chance of scattered showers and perhaps a few storms are in the forecast for the weekend.

In the near term, in the wake of our front Thursday morning, temperatures will drop more smartly later on into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures are expected to bottom-out in the low-mid 30s by morning, with the best chance of freezing temperatures primarily along and north of the I-10 corridor.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It would be wise to cover the tender vegetation and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay, as in addition to the cold temperatures, wind chills at daybreak Friday will likely be in the mid-upper 20s thanks to a stiff north-northeast wind.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sunshine is expected for our Friday with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 50s for the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Surface winds will begin to turn southeasterly Friday night into Saturday morning with readings likely holding in the mid-upper 40s.

It will become mild again this weekend with temperatures pushing the upper 60s into the lower 70s Saturday afternoon with scattered showers (50% chance) possible.

It will be even warmer Sunday with temperatures pushing the upper 70s to near 80° ahead of our next cold front.

That front should generate a better chance (70%) of scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms especially Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

Severe weather and heavy rainfall are not expected this weekend, but there could be a few isolated spots that catch a stronger storm with gusty winds and perhaps up to an inch of rain.

Thereafter, it looks to get cool again into early next week with a slow moderating temperature trend toward next Thursday before the next cold front arrives.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel